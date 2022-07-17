Salt and Straw Disney Locations and Beyond Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

Did you know that today is National Ice Cream Day? Whether you did or didn’t, you can make you way to a Salt & Straw Location at Disneyland or Walt Disney World (or anywhere else, actually) and enjoy a complimentary spritz of their newest ice cream topping.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the fun National Day, Salt and Straw is inviting guests at all their locations (not just the Disney ones) to enjoy complimentary spritzes of their new Culinary Perfume Flavors.

The Culinary Perfume offers wildly unique fragrances born from the concept of scent as art and art as provocation. Like a good book, these scents are meant to inspire you. In these bottles are layered narratives that are sure to generate stirring conversation, fragrances that might be capable of changing the course of your own personal story. They not only invigorate and intoxicate, but also take you to new places. Each fragrance follows a compelling storyline peppered with intriguing twists. These are scents to curl up with, to share with friends, to take with you wherever you go, and to return to, again and again for a uniquely transcendent experience.

The flavors include “A Cloud of Cocoa,” “A Swoon of Citrus,” and “A Plume of Blooms.” With these flavor spritzes, guests to the shops can be among the first to try the most innovative ice cream topping ever.

Salt & Straw Ice Cream is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim & Tyler Malek. Salt & Straw makes unbelievably delicious ice creams that tell the narrative of artisans, meaningful food movements and important social causes. The company creates unique menus that rotate monthly featuring ice cream by hand in small batches and designs a generous store experience that's personalized and welcoming. The debut Salt & Straw Cookbook was released in April 2019, published by Clarkson Potter. Salt & Straw presently has 27 shops within OR, WA, CA and FL, plus an ecommerce channel shipping ice cream nationwide.