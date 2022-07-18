Videos: Disneyland Celebrates 67 Years of Magic

Yesterday marked the 67th anniversary of Disneyland Park, Walt Disney’s Original Magic Kingdom in Anaheim, California.

The iconic landmark celebrates its birthday every year with a special moment featuring the Disneyland Band and a slew of characters performing Happy Birthday. Yesterday was no different, this time with the band marching down Main Street USA and performing the song three times, as well as “Live the Magic” from the Disneyland Forever Fireworks spectacular. Be sure to check out the video below!

Also on Main Street USA, you can find the Dapper Dans in the middle of Town Square, in this instance just outside Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, as they performed a wonderful medley of songs as they can be heard throughout the park. We personally enjoyed the a capella rendition of the Indiana Jones theme.

It was 67 years since Walt Disney himself stood in Town Square on Main Street USA and proclaimed, “To all who come to this happy place; welcome. Disneyland is your land. Here age relives fond memories of the past…and here youth may savor the challenge and promise of the future. Disneyland is dedicated to the ideals, the dreams and the hard facts that have created America…with the hope that it will be a source of joy and inspiration to all the world.” 67 years later, you can see families from throughout the world enjoying themselves with that promise fulfilled, and you can see more of the kingdom that Walt built on the park’s anniversary in our live stream replay below!