VeVe Reveals San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Marvel Digital Collectibles

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is almost here and VeVe has revealed a series of exclusive Marvel digital collectibles for fans to get excited for.

During SDCC, five Marvel Con Exclusive drops will be on sale and available to purchase through the VeVe app.

At the Con itself, a few lucky fans can win the exclusive VeVe T-shirt bundle during Marvel’s Giveaway Hour: Wed, 20 July: Spider-Verse — Welcome to San Diego Poster Thu, 21 July: Marvel Mightys — Deadpool’s Chimichanga Truck Fri, 22 July: Marvel Digital Comics — House of M #1 — Super Ltd. Edition Sat, 23 July: The Avengers — Tesseract Sun, 24 July: The Silver Surfer



Welcome To San Diego — Poster

Featuring exclusive artwork in celebration of Beyond Amazing — the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man, this extremely limited-edition digital litho print is a must-have collectible. Drop Date: 20 July 2022, 8 AM PT List Price: 60.00 Editions: 3,900 Rarity: Ultra Rare



Deadpool’s Chimichanga Truck

Order up! Visit Deadpool’s Chimichanga Truck for the best chimis in town — but beware, they pack a punch!

Say hello to the Marvel Mightys! This line of collectibles adds a new spin to some of Marvel’s most iconic Super Heroes. Collect them all! Drop Date: 21 July 2022, 8 AM PT List Price: 40.00 Editions: 6,100 Rarity: Rare



House of M #1

The Avengers and the X-Men are faced with a common foe that becomes their greatest threat: Wanda Maximoff! The Scarlet Witch is out of control and the fate of the entire world is in her hands. Will Magneto help his daughter or use her powers to his own benefit? Starring the Astonishing X-Men and the New Avengers!! You know how sometimes you hear the phrase: AND NOTHING WILL EVER BE THE SAME AGAIN? Well, this time believe it, buster!! NOTHING WILL EVER BE THE SAME AGAIN!

This release features VeVe-Exclusive Rare & Ultra Rare covers by Ario Anindito and Rachelle Rosenberg. Drop Date: 22 July 2022, 8 AM PT List Price: 6.99 License: Marvel Published: 2005 Cover Variants: 5 Total Editions: 10,000 COMMON — Classic Cover: 6,000 UNCOMMON — Vintage Variant: 2,250 RARE — Hero Variant: 1,000 ULTRA RARE — Vibranium Variant: 500 SECRET RARE — True Believer Variant: 250



Tesseract

The Tesseract showcases its blue glow as a result of the space stone within.This must-have digital collectible features The Tesseract in premium digital format. Drop Date: 23 July 2022, 8 AM PT List Price: 30.00 Editions: 8,610 Rarity: Uncommon



Silver Surfer