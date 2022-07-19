Disney On Broadway Invites D23 Expo Attendees to Watch Iconic Performances in Virtual Reality

For 28 years, Disney on Broadway has been entertaining guests with adapted and original musicals that take guests through magical experiences. Disney on Broadway is returning to the D23 Expo in a very special way.
What's Happening:
- For 28 years and across 10 titles, Disney On Broadway has been wowing audiences with adapted and original musicals that take us to faraway places and fantasy worlds.
- As if the theater experience wasn’t immersive enough already, Disney On Broadway is returning to D23 Expo 2022 with its popular show floor activation that allows attendees to take the stage themselves!
- Disney On Broadway invites D23 Expo attendees to step onstage and immerse themselves in show-stopping performances from Aladdin, Frozen, and The Lion King in the Virtual Reality Theatre.
- Using virtual reality (VR) headsets, attendees can shimmy with the Genie in Friend Like Me, belt with Elsa in Let It Go, or sit back in awe as Pride Rock comes together for Circle of Life.
- Can’t wait to be part of the show? You can enjoy Disney on Broadway’s VR experiences all three days of D23 Expo! Disney On Broadway’s Virtual Reality Theatre will be located on the D23 Expo Show-Room Floor. With 24 productions currently produced or licensed, a Disney musical is being performed professionally somewhere on the planet virtually every hour of the day—and at D23 Expo, you can be in the middle of the performance! For more information, visit D23Expo.com.
- A limited number of single-day tickets for Sunday of D23 Expo 2022 are available for $99 for one-day adult admission and $79 for children ages 3–12. Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club can purchase tickets for $89 for one-day Sunday adult admission. Single-day Friday and Saturday tickets and three-day passes are sold out.
- For more information on tickets and D23 Expo 2022, visit D23Expo.com.