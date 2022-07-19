Disney On Broadway Invites D23 Expo Attendees to Watch Iconic Performances in Virtual Reality

For 28 years, Disney on Broadway has been entertaining guests with adapted and original musicals that take guests through magical experiences. Disney on Broadway is returning to the D23 Expo in a very special way.

What's Happening:

For 28 years and across 10 titles, Disney On Broadway has been wowing audiences with adapted and original musicals that take us to faraway places and fantasy worlds.

As if the theater experience wasn’t immersive enough already, Disney On Broadway is returning to D23 Expo 2022 with its popular show floor activation that allows attendees to take the stage themselves!

Disney On Broadway invites D23 Expo attendees to step onstage and immerse themselves in show-stopping performances from Aladdin , Frozen, and The Lion King in the Virtual Reality Theatre.

and in the Virtual Reality Theatre. Using virtual reality (VR) headsets, attendees can shimmy with the Genie in Friend Like Me, belt with Elsa in Let It Go, or sit back in awe as Pride Rock comes together for Circle of Life.