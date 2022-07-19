Drax Himself Takes a Ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT

Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, recently visited EPCOT and took a ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, where he got to see himself in action.

Bautista’s Drax is definitely one of the funniest characters not only in the series, but especially during Cosmic Rewind.

About Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

This new family-thrill coaster matches the “grandiosity” and fun of the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy films, featuring those legendary cosmic outlaws – Rocket, Groot, Drax, Gamora and Star-Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill). The innovative attraction is another major milestone in the ongoing transformation of EPCOT and debuted as part of the Walt Disney World

Located in the park's newly renamed World Discovery neighborhood, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is the first "other-world" showcase pavilion at EPCOT. Xandarians traveled from their homeworld in the Andromeda Galaxy to Earth – or Terra, as they call it – to create the Wonders of Xandar pavilion, inviting EPCOT guests to learn more about their people and their advanced technologies. That is … until something goes wrong and the Xandarians call the Guardians of the Galaxy for help.