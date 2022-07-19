“Only Murders in the Building” Shares the Official Music Video for “Angel in Flip Flops”

Steve Martin and Only Murders in the Building new summer anthem now has its very own music video. Hulu shared this video on their Youtube page.
What's Happening:
- Angel in Flip-Flops performed by Steve Martin for the series, Only Murders in the Building is now available across streaming platforms.
- This was produced by Paul Shaffer and co-written by Martin and Only Murders in the Building executive producer Kirker Butler.
- The original song can be heard during the opening of the show's latest episode, which was recorded in the ’90s for his hit TV crime show Brazzos.
- In the show, it is described by Charles’ stepdaughter Lucy as a big hit in Germany, where it went to number 83 on the charts.
- You can see the video below.
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.
- Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.