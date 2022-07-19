Orlando Magical Dining Returns August 26th-October 2nd

The popular Magical Dining program is returning to Orlando on August 26th, with Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando restaurants among the list of participants.

What’s Happening:

Magical Dining is set to return for its 17th year, showcasing Orlando’s restaurants while supporting charities. The event is a great way to try out restaurants you may have thought about going to before, or try something new on the prix-fixe menus, all while supporting charities.

The event will take place from August 26th through October 2nd, with more than 100 restaurants

This year’s donations will go to The Able Trust

Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights is back this year and encourages diners to turn their night on the town into an affordable, end-of-the-summer Orlando staycation. Find offers here

Menus are now live for most restaurants at MagicalDining.com.

Magical Dining – Walt Disney World Locations:

Il Mulino New York Trattoria For more than 20 years, Il Mulino's chefs/founders, Fernando and Gino Masci, have delighted guests and gourmands from around the world with the vibrant flavors of Italian cuisine and an absolute devotion to exemplary service. It's no wonder that Il Mulino New York has been voted the #1 Italian restaurant in New York City for two solid decades by Zagat!

Todd English's bluezoo Renowned for his unique style and ability to entertain, Celebrity Chef Todd English combines the freshest seafood with coastal cuisines from around the world in a setting you won't forget in Todd English's bluezoo. Designed by renowned architect, Jeffrey Beers, Todd English's bluezoo is truly a work of art.

JALEO at Disney Springs From James Beard-award winning chef, José Andrés, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavor of Spain, offering an assortment of tapas, the traditional small plates of Spain, as well as savory paellas cooked over a wood fire, sangrias, and the finest selection of Spanish wines, hand-crafted cocktails, and sherries.

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill, Disney Springs Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill modernizes the traditional “bar and grill” concept with approachable dining in a dynamic setting inspired by traditional farmhouses and a touch of California elegance. The restaurant captures the essence of the laid-back Californian dining experience, made popular by Puck himself with his flagship restaurant, Spago. Designed by Tony Chi, the menu will highlight the best of Wolfgang’s signature dishes with Mediterranean influences, innovative takes on comfort food classics, and handcrafted specialty cocktails, beer and wine.



Magical Dining – Universal Orlando Locations:

Mama Della's Ristorante Everyone's family at Mama's house, where hospitality is a tradition and authentic Italian cooking and strolling musicians make you feel right at home. Enjoy flavorful dishes from Tuscany, Naples and Piemonte, along with family dining house specialties like Insalata Mama Della and the best lasagna this side of Sicily. Complement your meal with an extensive wine list and save some room for coffee, cannoli and more.

The Kitchen When guests at the Hard Rock Hotel® feel the urge to "raid the 'fridge," they head to The Kitchen for a variety of tantalizing rock star cuisine and comfort food with a rock 'n' roll attitude. The Kitchen's walls are adorned with culinary-themed memorabilia from Hard Rock Hotel's many celebrity guests. Visiting rock stars often perform cooking demonstrations of their favorite dishes at the Chef's Table, and afterward their personalized cooking apparel is immortalized on the restaurant's "Apron Wall."

Islands Dining Room You'll feel like an islander in this Polynesian-inspired restaurant, serving specialty Pan Asian cuisine with a twist. Rooted in the time-honored traditions of Asian masters, the cuisine represents an inspired journey and blending of flavors using local ingredients.

Amatista Cookhouse Escape to an island paradise and enjoy flavorful Caribbean-inspired cuisine expertly prepared in an open exhibition kitchen. Whether dining indoors or out, the casual yet elegant atmosphere of Amatista Cookhouse is instantly inviting and the delightfully authentic dishes are sure to satisfy every appetite. Amatista Cookhouse is conveniently located inside Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando.



What They’re Saying:

Casandra Matej, president and CEO for Visit Orlando said: “Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining celebrates our destination’s award-winning culinary scene by bringing more than 100 of Orlando’s best restaurants together to offer prix-fixe menus for dinners to explore new restaurants. The program continues to be a source of support for our local businesses and provides funds for charities right here in our community. This year, one dollar from every meal will benefit The Able Trust, providing valuable funds to an organization making an impact on the critical workforce issue right here in our community.”