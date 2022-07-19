Sony Pushes Back “Madame Web” and Untitled Marvel Film Release Dates

According to Deadline, Sony Pictures has made some adjustments to its release calendar, specifically two Marvel titles, one of which is Madame Web.

What’s Happening:

The release date for Madame Web , a Spider-Man spinoff film starring Dakota Johnson, has been pushed back to October 6th, 2023 from its original release date of July 7th, 2023.

, a spinoff film starring Dakota Johnson, has been pushed back to October 6th, 2023 from its original release date of July 7th, 2023. Meanwhile, an untitled Sony Marvel film has been moved to June 7th, 2024 from October 6th, 2023.

More on Madame Web: