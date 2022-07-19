Star Wars: Hunters Release Delayed to 2023

If you have been looking forward to the release of Star Wars: Hunters, unfortunately, you will have to wait a bit longer than originally hoped. Zynga Star Wars shared an update on Twitter from Hunters development team.

What’s Happening:

The post read: Dear Hunters Fans,

We are working tirelessly to achieve our vision for Star Wars: Hunters. Our ambition is to create a competitive battle arena game that will entertain for years to come. To ensure we meet the high expectations we are setting for fans globally and ourselves as developers, we have made the decision to delay the worldwide launch of Star Wars: Hunters.

We invite all players to join us on Vespaara when Star Wars: Hunters launches in 2023 on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

We understand game delays are frustrating, however, our top priority is ensuring players will have the best possible experience in the Arena. For those of you who have been able to join us in soft launch, we truly appreciate your support and feedback as we work to make Star Wars: Hunters the best it can be. We will continue to roll out new content updates regularly in soft launch territories until worldwide launch, with our next update coming up within the next few weeks.

Thank you for your understanding and we'll see you in the Arena!

From the Star Wars: Hunters development team