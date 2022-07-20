ABC News to Present Primetime Coverage of the January 6 Committee Hearings

ABC News will present special coverage of the January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday, July 21. World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage at 8:00 p.m. EDT on ABC, alongside ABC News’ powerhouse political team, including chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, congressional correspondent Rachel Scott and legal analyst and contributor Kate Shaw.

Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know will have coverage Thursday and Friday, with reports from Karl on GMA3 Thursday.

and will have coverage Thursday and Friday, with reports from Karl on Thursday. Nightline will have in-depth coverage following the hearing, with additional reporting from Karl.

will have in-depth coverage following the hearing, with additional reporting from Karl. ABC News Live will present extensive, daylong coverage in advance of the committee’s hearing, including live reports and analysis from ABC News’ powerhouse correspondents and contributors.

Kyra Phillips will anchor coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT on the 24/7 streaming channel, with senior national correspondent Terry Moran anchoring at 2 p.m. EDT.

ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will lead coverage in the evening.

ABC News Live’s programming includes the following: “Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation” at 4 p.m. EDT, a 90-min special recapping the previous committee hearings. “Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation,” two live 30-minute specials at 5:30 p.m. EDT and 6:30 p.m. EDT, will take an in-depth look at what viewers can expect from the primetime hearing. “Homegrown: Standoff to Rebel lion,” an ABC News Investigative Unit-produced documentary, looking at the days, events and conversations leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, from the perspective of anti-government groups, will stream at 6 p.m. EDT. ABC News Live Prime’s special coverage of the Jan. 6 hearing, anchored by Davis, begins at 7 p.m. EDT. A comprehensive recap of the hearing, led by Davis and the political team, will provide analysis and updates as the committee hearing concludes.

ABC News Digital will have comprehensive coverage of Thursday’s Jan. 6 hearing, including a preview, a live blog and key takeaways and highlights to recap the hearing.

ABC News Radio will provide live coverage of the hearing, anchored by senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky, with White House correspondent Karen Travers in Washington, D.C., and ABC News’ analysts and powerhouse political team.

Status reports will be offered to affiliates during the hearings, as well as analysis from experts. Friday’s episode of ABC News’ flagship daily podcast “Start Here,” hosted by Brad Mielke, will break down the highlights from the hearing.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will be reporting live on the hearing throughout the day on Thursday from Washington and on Capitol Hill with multiplatform reporters Em Nguyen and Jay O'Brien.

NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.