Chris Alexander Stepping Down as EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios

Chris Alexander is reportedly stepping down as EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios, according to Deadline.

Alexander will be leaving the company on August 5th after spending a combined 30 years between Disney and Fox.

He has spent 13 years as head of publicity for 20th Century Fox Television and Disney TV Studios.

As EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios, Alexander oversees all publicity, corporate communications, talent relations, awards, and social media for 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC

He has handled publicity campaigns for several hit shows, including: This Is Us The American Crime Stor y The 9-1-1 franchise Pose The Simpsons Only Murders in the Building The Dropout Dopesick

Before the Disney-Fox merger, Alexander served as head of communications for 20th Century Fox Television for a decade.

Prior to that, he launched the MTV Networks educational channel for kids, Noggin, as its first Director of Communications during his one year spent away from Disney or Fox.

Alexander began his career as a production secretary on the daytime drama One Life to Live.

