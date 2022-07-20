Chris Alexander Stepping Down as EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios

Chris Alexander is reportedly stepping down as EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios, according to Deadline.
- Alexander will be leaving the company on August 5th after spending a combined 30 years between Disney and Fox.
- He has spent 13 years as head of publicity for 20th Century Fox Television and Disney TV Studios.
- As EVP of Publicity and Corporate Communications for Disney Television Studios, Alexander oversees all publicity, corporate communications, talent relations, awards, and social media for 20th Television, 20th Television Animation and ABC Signature.
- He has handled publicity campaigns for several hit shows, including:
- This Is Us
- The American Crime Story franchise
- The 9-1-1 franchise
- Pose
- The Simpsons
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Dropout
- Dopesick
- Before the Disney-Fox merger, Alexander served as head of communications for 20th Century Fox Television for a decade.
- Prior to that, he launched the MTV Networks educational channel for kids, Noggin, as its first Director of Communications during his one year spent away from Disney or Fox.
- Alexander began his career as a production secretary on the daytime drama One Life to Live.
What they’re saying:
- Chris Alexander: “In March, I received an email congratulating me on 30 years at the Walt Disney Company. While I certainly appreciated the acknowledgement, it became a wake up call of sorts. I’ve had a fantastic run and some wonderful experiences, but I realized that I want to do more than one thing in this life, and 30 years seems like a good round number on which to end. I am forever grateful to Dana Walden and Shannon Ryan who have been terrific mentors and friends; the wildly talented producers and actors who have shared their gifts with both me and the world; and most of all my incredible team, whom I will miss dearly and root for always. And of course, I am grateful to the members of the press with whom it has been my honor to work these many years. As I start this next chapter, I look forward to reading your breaking news alerts without the slightest inkling of what they will contain.”
- Dana Walden, Chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, and Shannon Ryan, President of Content Marketing, Hulu and General Entertainment: “We’ve had the privilege of working closely with Chris for many years. He’s been an exceptional leader, tremendous advocate and most importantly, a great friend to so many of us. His work launching some of the greatest shows and biggest hits in recent history speaks for itself, and his incredible relationships with talent, press, executives and creators are second to none. From Glee, Family Guy and Empire to American Crime Story, Modern Family and This Is Us, just to name a few, Chris has championed some of the most celebrated and groundbreaking series of all time, and he’s done so with enthusiasm, grace under fire and a sense of humor, always. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of accomplishments, a long list of grateful showrunners and an impressive team that will continue doing great work. We are so appreciative of all his contributions over the last three decades and wish him the happiest and most fulfilling next chapter.”