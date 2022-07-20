Grammy and Academy Award Winner H.E.R. will be starring as Belle in ABC’s upcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration special. This celebration of the classic film will air on December 15th on ABC.

Five-time GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. can now add Disney princess to her robust resume as she transforms into Belle for ABC’s upcoming animated and live-action blended special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration .

. The acclaimed R&B singer will lead audiences through the world of Belle with never-before-seen musical performances celebrating and paying homage to the beloved tale.

Presented by The Wonderful World of Disney, the two-hour reimagining of the classic story will be taped in front of a live audience at Disney Studios and will air THURSDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC and on Disney+

As previously announced, Jon M. Chu will executive produce the special, with Hamish Hamilton set to direct. H.E.R.’s casting marks the first time an Afro Filipina woman will play the role of Belle on screens.

The rest of the talented cast, whose performances will be seamlessly woven through the original feature film, will be announced at a later date.

In just under four years, H.E.R. has proven herself as a versatile force, earning 20 GRAMMY Award nominations and four wins, plus Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award nominations for her powerful song, Fight For You , from Judas and the Black Messiah . Next year, she will make her acting debut in the Warner Bros. adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Color Purple .

, from . Next year, she will make her acting debut in the Warner Bros. adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical . H.E.R. released her debut album, Back of My Mind, in June 2021 and won the Song of the Year GRAMMY Award for I Can’t Breathe. To date, H.E.R. has amassed nearly 6 billion combined audio and streams worldwide – and counting – of the breakthrough I Used to Know Her, and several hit singles. Over the years, H.E.R. has captivated audiences with countless stellar performances including The Super Bowl LV, 72nd Emmy Awards, The GRAMMY Awards, Saturday Night Live, ABC’s Soul of a Nation, Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince, A BET COVI-19 Relief Effort Special and Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020; plus, all the morning and late-night television shows.

