Hasbro Pulse Unboxes HasLab Massive New Galactus Figure from the Marvel Legends Series

With HasLab’s second Marvel Legends Series project on the way later this year, Ryan and Dwight from the Hasbro Pulse team unboxed the massive new Galactus figure in a new video released today.

Ryan and Dwight show off the new Galactus figure from HasLab in this new video from Hasbro Pulse.

Before opening up the packaging, they show off the diorama design on the box which makes for a great photo opportunity for your new Galactus.

We also get to see all of the accessories including his alternate heads and the three additional figures that came as stretch goals for the backing of this figure.

Galactus will come with three of his heralds: The Silver Surfer Nova Morg

You can watch the full unboxing video below and expect the new Galactus figure from HasLab to ship later this year:

About the Galactus figure from HasLab: