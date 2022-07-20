Marvel Entertainment Shares San Diego Comic-Con Booth Schedule and More

Marvel Entertainment shared information about some of the schedules, signings, merchandise, giveaways, and more that they will be doing at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

With San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Marvel Entertainment returns to San Diego Comic-Con with all-star panels, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24.

Now, Marvel is thrilled to unveil its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more!

Stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for can’t-miss segments, including signings from some of the latest and greatest creating Marvel comics and beyond and be sure to be to witness all the amazing Marvel cosplay events and receive special giveaways!

Each signing attendee will receive a free limited edition poster while supplies last.

In collaboration with Marvel, fans will be able to experience one-of-a-kind activations and promotions from partners at the booth including:

A limited edition comic book signing and in-app giveaway via a livestream on Whatnot

A stunning reveal from East Continental

A first look at the Marvel x GUNNAR gaming eyewear collection

Exclusive Marvel semi permanent tattoos from Inkbox, drawn live by Inkbox artists at the booth

A closer look at a full line of VeVe premium licensed digital collectible NFTs from Marvel

And more!

Marvel Merchandise:

Fans will also want to stop by Marvel’s merch booth (#2519), located right across from the main Marvel booth, for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more!

This year’s apparel calls back to fan-favorite moments from Thor, Doctor Strange, Captain America, and more. And for all the True Believers out there, don’t miss out on two convention-exclusive variant comics, drawn in the indelible styles of Peach Momoko and Salvador Larroca!

A.X.E. EVE OF JUDGMENT #1 VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO

WOLVERINE #23 VARIANT BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Marvel Panel Giveaways:

In addition to these variant comics at merch booth, be sure to attend the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel on Friday, July 22, where attendees will receive a stunning color-focus sketch variant of Daredevil #1 by Marco Checchetto and Matthew Wilson!

On Saturday, July 23, attendees at the MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING panel will get an exclusive New Mutants #27 variant featuring Marvel’s upcoming event, DARK WEB, with promotional art by Leinil Yu and Sunny Gho.

And on Sunday, July 24, attendees at the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel will walk away with a very special wraparound variant of Women of Marvel #1 by Elena Casagrande and Jordie Bellaire – featuring the Women of Marvel assembled!

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus:

Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Captain Marvel #39 variant by Gurihiru featuring Carol Danvers and Marvel’s latest breakout star, Jeff the Landshark!

In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2519) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen within the Marvel Unlimited app or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last.

And for fans who sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth, they will receive an exclusive pin, patch, or action figure as well, while supplies last!

Marvel Digital Media will also be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at Comic-Con on social media.

For exclusive live stream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and Whatnot. Coverage is hosted by Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, and Justin Warner. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on the breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around SDCC!

Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth.

An overview of Marvel Entertainment’s booth schedule, signing schedule, merchandise, and updated panels can be found below and attached.

Marvel Entertainment Booth Schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 21

11:00 AM – 11:10 AM PT – Welcome to SDCC 2022

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op

2:30 PM – 2:45 PM PT – The Making of Marvel’s Spider-Man

5:50 PM – 6:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

FRIDAY, JULY 22

1:00 PM – 1:15 PM PT – Marvel Mystery Reveal

2:00 PM – 2:05 PM PT – Jazwares: Spider-Rex and Venomsaurus Presentation

3:45 PM – 4:00 PM PT – Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

4:15 PM – 4:45 PM PT – Paul Cornell “Wild Cards” signing

5:50 PM – 6:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

SATURDAY, JULY 23

5:00 PM – 5:15 PM PT – Whatnot Demo & Live Auction

5:20 PM – 5:30 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM PT – Marvel Becoming – Cosplay Competition

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM PT – Marvel x Whatnot: 100 Thieves Q&A with Kris London

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PT – Marvel x Whatnot: Big Marvel Giveaway

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Marvel Becoming – Kids Costume Event

3:50 PM – 4:00 PM PT – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM PT – Marvel Giveaway Hour

Marvel Entertainment Signing Schedule:

THURSDAY, JULY 21

1:45 PM – 2:15 PM PT – Ram V “Carnage” signing

5:00 PM – 5:30 PM PT – Rob Liefeld “Deadpool: Bad Blood” signing

FRIDAY, JULY 22

12:00 PM – 12:30 PM PT – Pablo Leon “Miles Morales: Shock Waves” signing

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Marvel Studios Animation signing with Ryan Meinerding

SATURDAY, JULY 23

12:15 PM – 12:45 PM PT – Skottie Young/Humberto Ramos Strange Academy signing

signing 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty signing

signing 1:45 PM – 2:30 PM PT – Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness signing with Bruce Campbell

signing with Bruce Campbell 3:00 PM – 3:30 PM PT – Dan Slott Spider-Man signing

signing 3:45 PM – 4:15 PM PT – Marvel Studios Visual Development signing with Andy Park

SUNDAY, JULY 24

11:45 AM – 12:15 PM PT – Marvel Studios Visual Development signing with Ryan Meinerding

1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PT – Adam Kubert Wolverine signing

Marvel Entertainment Convention Exclusive Merchandise:

Marvel Entertainment Panel:

FRIDAY, JULY 22

60 YEARS OF SPIDER-MAN: A THIS WEEK IN MARVEL SPECIAL EVENT

3:00PM – 4:00PM | Room: 25ABC

Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor) and C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) are joined by the one-and-only Dan Slott (Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four) and artist extraordinaire Adam Kubert for a very special live episode of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Ring in the 60th year of Spider-Man with Amazing Fantasy #1000 and see what dangers lurk at the Edge of the Spider-Verse!

MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE

4:00PM – 5:00PM | Room: 25ABC

C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief) is here to answer your burning questions! Come to inquire about everything and anything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe. What is the wackiest version of Spider-Man from across the multiverse? Does the Illuminati have a poker night? Which Marvel editors would survive Judgment Day? You’ll never know for sure unless you attend this panel! Featuring special guest Skottie Young (Strange Academy) – and an exciting giveaway!

SATURDAY, JULY 23

MARVEL COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY

1:45PM – 2:45PM | Room: 6A

Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski prepares to pass judgment on his fellow panelists, including Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Editor Darren Shan, cover artist Mark Brooks (A.X.E.: Judgment Day), and writers David Pepose (Fantastic Four) and Mark Russell (Avengers)! With the Eve of Judgment already behind us, join this can’t-miss discussion about what trials and tribulations are just around the corner for the Avengers, X-Men, Eternals

MARVEL COMICS: NEXT BIG THING

3:00PM – 4:00PM | Room: 6A

Marvel’s most famous panel returns! C.B. Cebulski (Editor in Chief), Nick Lowe (VP & Executive Editor), and editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom lead a line-up of luminaries including Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man), Jonathan Hickman (X-Men), Ram V (Venom, Carnage), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty). What lies ahead for Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel Ghost Rider

SUNDAY, JULY 24

WOMEN OF MARVEL