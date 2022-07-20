Photos – Disney Publishing San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Booth Offers a Variety of New Books

Sand Diego Comic-Con 2022 is underway and we’re going to be bringing you all the fun this year’s event has to offer. Today, we stopped by the Disney Publishing Worldwide booth to see what they have to offer.

The booth offers a variety of books that are first to market, including some based on Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Marvel

Disney fans will also find a special pre-order opportunity for Loud Mouse, a new lyrical picture book from Frozen star Idina Menzel and acclaimed writer and teacher Cara Mentzel.

Over the next two days, fans will be able to stop by the booth to get autographs from authors like: Maggie Stiefvater – Bravely Shea Ernshaw – Long Live the Pumpkin Queen William Ritter – Bloody Fool for Love: A Spike Prequel Kendare Blake – In Every Generation Lily Anderson – Big Bad



Guests who stop by the booth today can also pick up a free S.E.A.S. journal.