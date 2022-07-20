The Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert tour kicks off tomorrow, July 21st in Concord, California, going through the US and finishing August 28th in Chicago, Illinois. This will be a one-of-a-kind concert event featuring a full-length film with a live band celebrating hits from the soundtrack. There is a special deal available to save 15% off your ticket.

The discount can be used on all tour dates except for the July 26th El Paso, Texas date.

All you need is promo code BRUNO15 and you can purchase tickets here

Tour Dates: