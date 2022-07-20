The Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert tour kicks off tomorrow, July 21st in Concord, California, going through the US and finishing August 28th in Chicago, Illinois. This will be a one-of-a-kind concert event featuring a full-length film with a live band celebrating hits from the soundtrack. There is a special deal available to save 15% off your ticket.
What's Happening:
- The Encanto: The Sing-Along Concert tour is about to hit the road and there is a special promo code where you can save 15% off your ticket price.
- The discount can be used on all tour dates except for the July 26th El Paso, Texas date.
- All you need is promo code BRUNO15 and you can purchase tickets here.
Tour Dates:
- Thu Jul 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
- Sat Jul 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sun Jul 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Tue Jul 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
- Wed Jul 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall
- Thu Jul 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Fri Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sat Jul 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
- Sun Jul 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
- Tue Aug 02 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 03 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Sat Aug 06 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Sun Aug 07 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Aug 09 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
- Wed Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Thu Aug 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
- Fri Aug 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- Sat Aug 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- Sun Aug 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- Tue Aug 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
- Thu Aug 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Fri Aug 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
- Sat Aug 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Sun Aug 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Tue Aug 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Thu Aug 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Fri Aug 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Sat Aug 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre