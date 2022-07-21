Her Universe Unveils New Star Wars Designs Inspired by Leia, Fennec Shand and Ahsoka Tano

Did you know that San Diego Comic-Com is happening this week? It’s the biggest event of the summer so of course you did! Her Universe is celebrating the 2022 event with new Star Wars themed styles that are available at SDCC and online too.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

When it comes to geek couture and fashion for fandoms, Her Universe never disappoints. This summer they’re rolling out new styles at SDCC themed to the powerful ladies of the Star Wars universe.

Guests can find the latest Star Wars designs in person at Comic-Con (booth #2913-O in the Lucasfilm Pavillion), or if stuck at home this week, can shop the collection online.

The new styles are available in a variety of standard and plus sizes and are themed to: Princess Leia – Endor-inspired convertible skirt poncho Fennec Shand – boxy sports T-shirt Ahsoka Tano – classic hoodie with embroidery

The new assortment is available directly through Her Universe and prices range from $36.90-$64.90. Links to individual products can be found below.

Leia Endor Skirt Poncho

Raise your hand if you’re an Original Trilogy fan through and through! This incredible Return of the Jedi skirt poncho is quite a unique piece. Not only does it look like Leia’s camouflage outfit from the Endor adventure, but it features icons of the Ewok, Wicket and it can be worn as a casual skirt or a trendy poncho! Win, win, win!

Fennec Shand Boxy T-Shirt

Much like Fennec, this boxy top has a lot going for it! The athletic style features heather grey coloring with orange stitching along the hem and sleeves. A small pocket on the front depicts the Bounty Hunter’s profile while her name is spelled out across the back shoulders. Finally, the oversized cut gives fans lots of room to move around for whatever activities the day holds.

Ahsoka Tano Hoodie

This classic hooded sweatshirt is inspired by Ahsoka Tano’s look in the third season of the Star Wars: Clone Wars series. Solid, soft pink serves as the base for a lovely maroon colored embroidery on the sleeves and a Ahsoka’s logo on the front left shoulder. If you love this look, pair it with the matching leggings (available in standard and plus sizes).

More From Her Universe:

The SDCC fun hardly ends here. New fashions also include more Star Wars designs, Hawkeye loungewear, Loki and Sylvie, and Outlander!