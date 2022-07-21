Official Trailer Released for Searchlight Pictures Film “Not Okay”

Searchlight Pictures shared the new trailer on Youtube for Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch, Dylan O'Brien, and Mia Isaac. This film will be released on July 29th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- The new trailer for Not Okay has officially been released.
- The film will be released on July 29th, and you can see the trailer below.
About Not Okay:
- Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined.
- She "returns" a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a real trauma survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O'Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the façade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.