Prolific Comic Cook Writer Alan Grant Passes Away at 73

Prolific comic book writer Alan Grant, who had a hand in creating some memorable Marvel Comics, has passed away at the age of 73.
- Grant was perhaps best known for his work on Batman comics, but he also worked on some Marvel titles, including “Silver Surfer” and “Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
- According to comicbook.com, Grant was born in 1949 and began his work in the comic book industry in 1967.
- Most of his early career was spent working on Batman comics and Judge Dredd in the pages of “2000 AD” and he eventually even got to write a crossover for the two characters.
- Grant came to Marvel in the early 90s where he worked on the aforementioned characters as well as the Incredible Hulk.
- The writer received an Inkpot Award in 1992, given out by Comic Con International in San Diego to celebrate a notable career in comics and pop culture.
- Marvel shared their condolences with Grant’s family, friends and fans via Twitter.