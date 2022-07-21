Prolific Comic Cook Writer Alan Grant Passes Away at 73

by |
Tags: , ,

Prolific comic book writer Alan Grant, who had a hand in creating some memorable Marvel Comics, has passed away at the age of 73.

  • Grant was perhaps best known for his work on Batman comics, but he also worked on some Marvel titles, including “Silver Surfer” and “Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
  • According to comicbook.com, Grant was born in 1949 and began his work in the comic book industry in 1967.
  • Most of his early career was spent working on Batman comics and Judge Dredd in the pages of “2000 AD” and he eventually even got to write a crossover for the two characters.
  • Grant came to Marvel in the early 90s where he worked on the aforementioned characters as well as the Incredible Hulk.
  • The writer received an Inkpot Award in 1992, given out by Comic Con International in San Diego to celebrate a notable career in comics and pop culture.
  • Marvel shared their condolences with Grant’s family, friends and fans via Twitter.