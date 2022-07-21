Universal Orlando Resort Announces Exclusive Ticket Offer for Florida and Georgia Residents

Universal Orlando Resort has announced a special offer where you can get one day free with a two-park, two-day ticket. This offer is only available to Florida and Georgia residents and must be used between now and December 15th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort invites Florida and Georgia residents to take advantage of its “Get 1 Day Free with a 2-Park 2-Day” ticket offer, with limited blockout days, that guests can buy now, through September 28, to experience all the thrills and excitement of Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventures.
- Through this exclusive offer, guests can enjoy three days of thrilling experiences where some of the biggest pop culture stories come to life through innovative, fully immersive attractions that transport them into an epic theme park vacation adventure that can’t be found anywhere else. They will race alongside Velociraptors at speeds up to 70 mph and heights up to 155 ft on Jurassic World VelociCoaster – Universal’s newest attraction and Florida’s fastest and tallest launch coaster. Or witness jaw-dropping stunts unfold before their very eyes in the cutting-edge stunt show, The Bourne Stuntacular. And take flight aboard magical motorbikes for a journey deep into the Forbidden Forrest on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade – and so much more.
- For an additional $25, guests can add a day at Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park, a tropical oasis where they can enjoy a variety of relaxing and thrilling experiences, including taking in the views of a 200-foot volcano while relaxing on the sands of Waturi Beach and braving a 125-foot drop on the Ko’okiri Body Plunge.
- Staying in one of the highly themed Universal Orlando hotels is the best way for guests to make the most of their Universal Orlando visit, giving them easy access to all of the excitement of the theme parks and Universal’s CityWalk. Hotel guests also enjoy exclusive theme park benefits, including Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation across the destination, and more. For more information and to book a stay for Florida residents rates click here, and for Georgia residents click here.