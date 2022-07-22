“Abbott Elementary” Season 2 Renewal Revealed To Be Full Season

Show creator Quinta Brunson hinted during Comic Con that ABC ordered a full 22 episode renewal for the hit series, Abbott Elementary, according to Deadline.

has been renewed for a full season at the network, with 22 episodes having been ordered of the sitcom. ABC reportedly finalized the order in June, though sources say the plan was always to give the series a full second season, considering its strong numbers in key demo groups.

Cast and producers of the series participated in a panel during Comic-Con, where show creator Quinta Brunson was asked about the upcoming second season, replying “We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of. … Now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.”

From Warner Bros. TV and 20th Television and created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the hit series, Abbott Elementary takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students.