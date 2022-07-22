“Abbott Elementary” Season 2 Renewal Revealed To Be Full Season

Show creator Quinta Brunson hinted during Comic Con that ABC ordered a full 22 episode renewal for the hit series, Abbott Elementary, according to Deadline.
- Though we already knew the series had been renewed for a second season, it has been reported that the ABC hit, Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a full season at the network, with 22 episodes having been ordered of the sitcom.
- ABC reportedly finalized the order in June, though sources say the plan was always to give the series a full second season, considering its strong numbers in key demo groups.
- Cast and producers of the series participated in a panel during Comic-Con, where show creator Quinta Brunson was asked about the upcoming second season, replying “We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of. … Now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.”
- ABC’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49 last season also performed well the recent Emmy nominations, where it earned seven noms including Outstanding Comedy Series; Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Writing for a Comedy Series for Brunson; and Supporting Actress/Actor in a Comedy Series for Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. With her three nominations (comedy series, writer and lead actress), Brunson set a new single-year record for a Black woman in comedy Emmy categories.
- From Warner Bros. TV and 20th Television and created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars in the hit series, Abbott Elementary takes place in a Philadelphia public school and focuses on a group of educators — with different levels of experience and optimism, but all with the determination to help their students.
