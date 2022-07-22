Disney always likes to find new ways to empower and help local students in the community. Recently, they invited culinary students from Valencia College and gave them an unforgettable inside experience in the newly reimagined dining room at Victoria & Albert’s. Not only this, but they were surprised with some special news, according to Disney Parks Blog.
What's Happening:
- Recently, Walt Disney World invited culinary students from Valencia College for a first look at the newly reimagined dining room at Victoria & Albert’s, which will have its official grand reopening later this month.
- Not only were they given this opportunity, but they were also surprised with the news of a $50,000 donation to the Valencia College Foundation to improve the educational experience of its culinary program.
- What made the event even more special was that students met with many of the food and beverage cast members who are proud Valencia alumni and shared their own journey from being culinary students to Disney chefs.
- Disney remains focused on helping support educational efforts across central Florida. Disney VoluntEARS initiatives like the annual back-to-school supply drive are currently happening across Walt Disney World Resort or through the Disney Aspire program.
- Many do not know this but Valencia is also part of Disney Aspire.
- The company has educational investment and career development programs that help eligible cast and employees across the United States put their dreams within reach.
What They're Saying:
- “We’re so inspired by our future storytellers here at Disney and loved welcoming these students for a hands-on learning experience at the ‘culinary crown jewel’ of Walt Disney World Resort,” Senior Vice President of Operations Maribeth Bisienere said. “Victoria & Albert’s is a special restaurant filled with talented cast members, and they were able to give students a real glimpse into the Disney cast life and unique culinary careers across the resort. If we impacted even one student’s journey, we know we’ve made a world of difference.”
- “Immersive experiences like this help our students reach for and attain goals beyond the program here at Valencia,” said Dr. Wendy Givoglu, Valencia College Provost, Downtown and Winter Park Campuses and Transfer Initiatives. “We were honored to be among the first to dine at this award-winning restaurant where our students could one day see themselves working.”
- “The investment in our future culinarians is one of the most important things we can do as chefs,” Disney Chef and Valencia College Alumni Nick Walker said. “I love what I do and only want it [the industry] to get better, which means making sure future generations are better than me.”