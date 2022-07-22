Disney always likes to find new ways to empower and help local students in the community. Recently, they invited culinary students from Valencia College and gave them an unforgettable inside experience in the newly reimagined dining room at Victoria & Albert’s. Not only this, but they were surprised with some special news, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

Recently, Walt Disney World invited culinary students from Valencia College for a first look at the newly reimagined dining room at Victoria & Albert’s, which will have its official grand reopening later this month.

Not only were they given this opportunity, but they were also surprised with the news of a $50,000 donation to the Valencia College Foundation to improve the educational experience of its culinary program.

What made the event even more special was that students met with many of the food and beverage cast members who are proud Valencia alumni and shared their own journey from being culinary students to Disney chefs.

Disney remains focused on helping support educational efforts across central Florida. Disney VoluntEARS initiatives like the annual back-to-school supply drive are currently happening across Walt Disney World Resort or through the Disney Aspire program.

Many do not know this but Valencia is also part of Disney Aspire.

The company has educational investment and career development programs that help eligible cast and employees across the United States put their dreams within reach.

What They're Saying: