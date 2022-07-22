Disney’s El Capitan Theatre To Celebrate Anniversary of “Tron” With Special Screenings

The historic El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California is set to take fans back into the digital frontier to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tron by holding special showings of the film and its 2010 sequel.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are on sale now to see Disney’s Tron at El Capitan Theatre August 5-7 to celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary.
- Guests can attend A Night On the Grid Panel on August 5 at 7pm hosted by Mike Bonifer, author of The Art of Tron, before the movie.
- Moviegoers can watch both Disney’s Tron and Tron: Legacy on August 6th during The Digital Frontier Double Feature at 5pm. Tickets are $20 and include a reserved seat, 64oz popcorn and 20oz bottled beverage.
- Props from Disney’s Tron and Tron: Legacy from the Walt Disney Archives will be on display starting August 5th for guests to view.
- Showtimes for Disney’s Tron August 5th and 7th are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm and 7:00pm. Showtimes on August 6th are 10:00am and 1:00pm. Showtimes are subject to change.
- Tickets for Disney’s Tron are $12 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com. All seats are reserved.
- The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit this website.
- In Tron, brilliant video game maker Flynn (Jeff Bridges) hacks the mainframe of his ex-employer, where he is beamed inside an astonishing digital world… and becomes part of the very game he is designing. In his mission through cyberspace, Flynn matches wits with a maniacal Master Control Program and teams up with Tron, a security measure created to bring balance to the digital environment. Rated PG.
- In the sequel, Tron: Legacy, the world’s greatest video game creator sends out a secret signal from an amazing digital realm where his son discovers the clue and embarks on a personal journey to save his long-lost father. With the help of the fearless female warrior Quorra, father and son venture through a vivid cyber universe, take on a rogue hacking program and wage the ultimate battle of good versus evil. Rated PG.
- The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.