New Documentary “The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife” Debuts Exclusively on Hulu

The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife, a new documentary that sheds light on the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, with exclusive interviews from Ivana’s closest friends and journalists, debuts today, July 22nd, and streams only on Hulu.

which is available for streaming only on Hulu beginning on Friday, July 22. With contemporary voices and archival footage and interviews, the one-hour special weaves a robust narrative of the life and legacy of Ivana Trump — the mother, businesswoman and glamour queen whose eye for branding and design helped Donald Trump build an empire.

Interviews include Ivana Trump’s longtime friends Nikki Haskell and designer Dennis Basso; George Wayne, journalist and former columnist at Vanity Fair; Linda Stasi, journalist, author and former columnist at New York Daily News, New York Post, and Newsday; and New York Post columnist Cindy Adams.

Archival footage and ABC News interviews trace the couple’s tumultuous divorce following Donald Trump’s affair with Marla Maples and how Ivana would go on to reinvent herself in its aftermath.

A mother, an immigrant, a woman behind the man — the documentary explores the universal qualities of a life full of excess, success and hardship.

