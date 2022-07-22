Marvel and East Continental Gems Team to Assemble the Infinity Stones at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel and East Continental Gems today announced the launch of the official Infinity Collection of Gemstones. This unprecedented collection was curated by East Continental Gems and was unveiled at the Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic Con earlier today – making it one of the rarest collectibles to debut at SDCC.

Appropriately, Marvel superfan Daymond John, Founder, President, and CEO of FUBU, and investor on the hit ABC Shark Tank

The Infinity Collection of Gemstones consists of the Six Infinity Stones from the Marvel Universe: Time Space Reality Mind Power Soul

Each of the Infinity Stones are remnants of singularities that predated the Universe.

Darren Romanelli aka DRx, a Los Angeles-based creative (Dog Days at The Pit Palm Springs and Built In at the Neutra VDL House and Mickey's birthday at Parco Museum Tokyo) served as the collection’s Creative Director.

While their values in the Marvel Universe cannot be imagined because of the powers each stone carries, this collection is primed to become one of the most valuable Marvel collectible items.

The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.

Each of the Stones will be displayed in an exclusive Infinity Gauntlet customized to house these gems, specially crafted by Gentle Giant Ltd., the industry leader in the high-end collectible toys and consumer products sold throughout the world.

In conjunction with the debut at SDCC, East Continental Gems will also be issuing a limited-edition Reality Stone in September 2022 as part of a future collection to be announced at a later date.

Here is a description of each of the real-life stones and what they represent in the Marvel Universe:

The Time Stone is a Colombian emerald is rare and brilliant in color. Untouched by human hands, straight from birth to be faceted for brilliance, experts suggest this stone was mined at the turn of the century in a location which produces the most desirable and emerald green. Documented by four prestigious gemology laboratories, this gem has no treatment, nearing 23-carats About the Time Stone in the Marvel Universe – This unique Marvel artifact is at the center of the Marvel Universe itself. The Time Stone has the ability to manipulate time, even in places beyond time.

The Space Stone is a sapphire from the island of Madagascar, over 30-carats About the Space Stone in the Marvel Universe – The Space Stone allows its user to exist in any location, move throughout different realities, warp or rearrange space, teleport across planes regardless of the laws of physics or magical barriers, and even omnipresence.

The Reality Stone is an oval-shaped, natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa, over 15-carats About the Reality Stone in the Marvel Universe – Tasks, realities, concepts, visions—things that would normally be impossible to realize are made possible with the Reality Stone. And they can be done on a universal scale. In other words, aside from the power to will anything in or out of existence, it can retroactively create alternate realities around those changes.

The Power Stone is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst, more than 35-carats About the Power Stone in the Marvel Universe – The biggest mystery of all the Stones may be the Power Stone. The Power Stone allows its users to access and manipulate all forms of energy as well as enhance their own physical strength and durability. At full potential, the Power Stone can even grant omnipotence! Notably, this jewel also boosts the effects of the five other Stones; it's like a kind of key to start the engine of the Infinity Stones as a single collective force. The ultimate power behind the Power Stone—and why it sits at a place of honor on the Infinity Gauntlet—does not necessarily come from the Stone itself, but from how the Stone interacts with the others.

The Soul Stone is this cushion-shaped, Spessartite, exceeding 35-carats About the Soul Stone in the Marvel Universe – The first to appear of all the Stones, the Soul Stone served as inspiration for all the rest. It can manipulate the soul and essence of a person, control life and death, and contains a pocket dimension called the Soul World.

The Mind Stone is a high clarity, intense color rectangular brilliant cut yellow diamond, close to 35-carats About the Mind Stone in the Marvel Universe – The Mind Stone allows its user to enhance their mind, awaken or heighten psionic abilities like telepathy and telekinesis, and—when combined with the Power Stone—even access all minds in existence concurrently. In the spirit of the Mind Stone, we're taking a look at the minds responsible for some of the most significant Infinity Stone stories ever!



What they’re saying:

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products: “Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand.”

Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems: "There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe."

