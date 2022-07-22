Marvel Assembles New Team of Heroes with “Tiger Division” Comic Series

Announced earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con’s Retailer Panel, “Tiger Division” will take center stage in their first ever solo series this November.

Introduced by Jed MacKay last year in books like Taskmaster and Black Cat Annual, the team of South Korea’s fiercest defenders were a breakout hit, and now, fans will learn more about the team in a five-issue limited series written by Emily Kim (Silk) and drawn by Creees Lee (Marvel’s Voices: Identity).

Led by fan-favorite hero White Fox and joined by cryokinetic pop superstar Luna Snow, the unstoppable team consists of: Taegukgi, the patriotic powerhouse with a heart of gold Lady Bright, a card-wielding and mysterious sorceress Mr. Enigma, a street-brawling demigod The General, a living totem Gun-R II, an android with an attitude

Don’t miss this epic new series starring one of Marvel Comics’ most exciting new super hero teams when “Tiger Division #1″ arrives on November 3.

What they’re saying:

Writer Emily Kim: “I'm so excited to be launching Tiger Division's first limited series. As a lifelong fan of comics, I never thought I'd get the chance to write for an all-Korean group. Hopefully it's not the last and there will be many more Tiger Division stories to come.”

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.