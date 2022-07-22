Save 10% on In-Stock Items Plus Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at SDCC is the shopping! Most of the new goodies are available for pre-order, but Entertainment Earth is currently offering fans 10% savings on their in-stock items and yes, it even applies to high-end collectibles.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in full swing, nerds from every corner of the galaxy, multiverse, dimension and planet have their eyes on the latest product unveilings. While it’s exciting to pre-order awesome merch, Entertainment Earth is giving fans the incentive to shop in-stock items and save!
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+!
- Guests can shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout—and fill their virtual cart with all sorts of goodies themed to their favorite fandoms. Everything that’s currently in stock (no pre-orders) will qualify for 10% off and savings will be reflected at checkout.
- This offer is available for a limited time, so if you’re in the market for toys, collectibles, pins, Loungefly accessories and more, head on over to Entertainment Earth to browse their fan inspired items.
- Need some inspiration? Below are links to “Hot Off the Truck” products that we think you’ll love.
Hot Off the Truck
Just Give Me the Pre-Orders!
Maybe you already have acquired some of the in-stock items and just want to focus on pre-orders and SDCC exclusives. It’s cool, we got your back. While we can’t get you 10% off you can still take advantage of Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only).