Save 10% on In-Stock Items Plus Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at SDCC is the shopping! Most of the new goodies are available for pre-order, but Entertainment Earth is currently offering fans 10% savings on their in-stock items and yes, it even applies to high-end collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening: 

  • With San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in full swing, nerds from every corner of the galaxy, multiverse, dimension and planet have their eyes on the latest product unveilings. While it’s exciting to pre-order awesome merch, Entertainment Earth is giving fans the incentive to shop in-stock items and save!
  • Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link that can save you 10% off in-stock items plus Free Shipping on orders of $39+!
  • Guests can shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout—and fill their virtual cart with all sorts of goodies themed to their favorite fandoms. Everything that’s currently in stock (no pre-orders) will qualify for 10% off and savings will be reflected at checkout.
  • This offer is available for a limited time, so if you’re in the market for toys, collectibles, pins, Loungefly accessories and more, head on over to Entertainment Earth to browse their fan inspired items.
  • Need some inspiration? Below are links to “Hot Off the Truck” products that we think you’ll love.

Hot Off the Truck

Just Give Me the Pre-Orders!

Maybe you already have acquired some of the in-stock items and just want to focus on pre-orders and SDCC exclusives. It’s cool, we got your back. While we can’t get you 10% off you can still take advantage of Free Super Saver Shipping on orders totalling $39+ (pre tax, U.S. only).

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage is presented by Entertainment Earth — Get 10% off on in-stock items and Free Shipping on orders $39+ at EE.toys/LPfan