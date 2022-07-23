“Avengers: Secret Wars” Set as Marvel’s Phase 6 Finale in 2025

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including Avengers: Secret Wars!
- Avengers: Secret Wars is currently slated to hit theaters on November 7, 2025 as the finale of not just Phase 6 but also what is being called “The Multiverse Saga.”
- We now know “The Multiverse Saga” to encompass Phases 4-6, much like “The Infinity Saga” did for Phases 1-3.
- Not much is known about Avengers: Secret Wars other than is will be inspired by the popular comic arc, which actually begins with the death of the Marvel Universe.
- The concept of the multiverse was introduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and furthered in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- If the film does in fact follow the comic arc, it will go far beyond what those two films did with the concept of the multiverse and take the MCU to a new level.
