“Avengers: Secret Wars” Set as Marvel’s Phase 6 Finale in 2025

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including Avengers: Secret Wars!

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently slated to hit theaters on November 7, 2025 as the finale of not just Phase 6 but also what is being called “The Multiverse Saga.”

We now know "The Multiverse Saga" to encompass Phases 4-6, much like "The Infinity Saga" did for Phases 1-3.

Not much is known about Avengers: Secret Wars other than is will be inspired by the popular comic arc, which actually begins with the death of the Marvel Universe.

The concept of the multiverse was introduced to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and furthered in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

If the film does in fact follow the comic arc, it will go far beyond what those two films did with the concept of the multiverse and take the MCU to a new level.

