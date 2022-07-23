“Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” Set as Next Big Avengers Film for 2025

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including Avengers: Kang Dynasty!

Fans have been wondering for some time now when Kang was going to come face to face with the Avengers.

While the time-traveling villain has already appeared in Loki and is set to wreak havoc in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , we now know is is also set to be the next big bad for the Avengers.

and is set to wreak havoc in , we now know is is also set to be the next big bad for the Avengers. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025 as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, which will be closed out by Avengers: Secret Wars .

is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025 as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, which will be closed out by . It is also one of the key pieces of what is now being called “The Multiverse Saga,” which encompasses Phases 4-6, much like “The Infinity Saga” did for Phases 1-3.

