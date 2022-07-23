Covers, Interior Art and More Revealed for Marvel’s “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” at San Diego Comic-Con

In case you haven’t heard, San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now and there is all kinds of exciting news popping up left and right. We checked out the Marvel Comics “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” panel today for some insight on the upcoming crossover event.

The panel featured: Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski Editor Darren Shan Artist Mark Brooks Writer David Pepose Writer Mark Russell

The group revealed some interior art for the upcoming “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2″

We also got a look at covers, from Brooks, for issues three through six.

It was also announced that three one-shots will be coming for this story in September and October.

Before that though, the X-Men will face their greatest test yet when “A.X.E.: Death to Mutants” drops in August.

We also got a look at a slate of tie-in issues coming between August and November, including “ Blade

A Celestial appears to Hawkeye in the form of Natasha Romanoff in #Avengers #60. #MarvelSDCC pic.twitter.com/1Y5zkiQIln — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) July 23, 2022

And finally, “Omega #1″ will serve as the epilogue to this epic crossover event.

In true Marvel fashion though, that wasn’t the true end of this panel. We also got a look at covers for “All-Out Avengers #2 and #3.”

About Judgment Day:

The Marvel Universe must brace itself for Judgment Day— an upcoming comic event featuring the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals

The epic story arc is written by Kieron Gillen and features the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia.

“A.X.E.: Judgment Day” kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals—the X-Men. The ancient beings will unleash some of the most brutal members of their species including Uranos The Undying.

Imprisoned for millions of years, Uranos—the grand-uncle of Thanos—will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko.

But that’s not the only threat the X-Men will have to face. Marvel has also revealed the The Hex

The first issue of “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” is available now.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.