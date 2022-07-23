Covers, Interior Art and More Revealed for Marvel’s “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” at San Diego Comic-Con

In case you haven’t heard, San Diego Comic-Con is going on right now and there is all kinds of exciting news popping up left and right. We checked out the Marvel Comics “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” panel today for some insight on the upcoming crossover event.
- The panel featured:
- Editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski
- Editor Darren Shan
- Artist Mark Brooks
- Writer David Pepose
- Writer Mark Russell
- The group revealed some interior art for the upcoming “A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2″
- We also got a look at covers, from Brooks, for issues three through six.
- It was also announced that three one-shots will be coming for this story in September and October.
- Before that though, the X-Men will face their greatest test yet when “A.X.E.: Death to Mutants” drops in August.
- We also got a look at a slate of tie-in issues coming between August and November, including “Blade: Vampire Nation #1″ and “Starfox #1.”
- And finally, “Omega #1″ will serve as the epilogue to this epic crossover event.
- In true Marvel fashion though, that wasn’t the true end of this panel. We also got a look at covers for “All-Out Avengers #2 and #3.”
About Judgment Day:
- The Marvel Universe must brace itself for Judgment Day— an upcoming comic event featuring the Avengers, X-Men and Eternals.
- The epic story arc is written by Kieron Gillen and features the grand-scale artwork of Valerio Schiti and color artist Marte Gracia.
- “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” kicks off when the Eternals start a vicious war with their new immortal rivals—the X-Men. The ancient beings will unleash some of the most brutal members of their species including Uranos The Undying.
- Imprisoned for millions of years, Uranos—the grand-uncle of Thanos—will be instrumental in the conflict, leading the attack against the new mutant planet of Arakko.
- But that’s not the only threat the X-Men will have to face. Marvel has also revealed the The Hex, mega-powerful Eternals that have awakened from a millennia-long slumber to stomp out mutantkind.
- The first issue of “A.X.E.: Judgment Day” is available now.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
