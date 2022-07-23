Emotional Teaser for “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3,” New Cast Details Shared at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including some interesting things about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Maria Bakalova has been announced to voice Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming film.

Cosmo is a telepathic Russian dog who is a longtime member of the Guardians in the comics.

An even bigger surprise, the High Evolutionary, a supremely powerful cosmic being, was also announced for the film.

Fans in attendance also got to see a teaser that left many of them teary-eyed and the vibe going around is that this movie will be emotional.

About Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3:

Plot details are scarce for the upcoming third Guardians film, but we do know it will follow the beloved team of misfits led by Star-Lord (or Rocket, depending on who you ask) and that they will encounter the powerful Adam Warlock.

film, but we do know it will follow the beloved team of misfits led by Star-Lord (or Rocket, depending on who you ask) and that they will encounter the powerful Adam Warlock. Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.

David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.