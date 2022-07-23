Emotional Teaser for “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3,” New Cast Details Shared at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including some interesting things about Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.
- Maria Bakalova has been announced to voice Cosmo the Spacedog in the upcoming film.
- Cosmo is a telepathic Russian dog who is a longtime member of the Guardians in the comics.
- An even bigger surprise, the High Evolutionary, a supremely powerful cosmic being, was also announced for the film.
- Fans in attendance also got to see a teaser that left many of them teary-eyed and the vibe going around is that this movie will be emotional.
About Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3:
- Plot details are scarce for the upcoming third Guardians film, but we do know it will follow the beloved team of misfits led by Star-Lord (or Rocket, depending on who you ask) and that they will encounter the powerful Adam Warlock.
- Kevin Feige, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Nikolas Korda are executive producers on the film.
- David J. Grant and Simon Hatt are serving as co-producers.
- Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is currently slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.
Be sure to follow along right here for all of our San Diego Comic-Con 2022 coverage all weekend long.
