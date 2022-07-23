FX “Labyrinth” Walk Through at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Featuring “American Horror Stories”

FX has invited attendees to a walk through a labyrinth-themed space featuring American Horror Stories at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. If you aren't able to be there, we have you covered.

What's Happening:

FX invited San Diego Comic-Con attendees into a walkable labyrinth situated on 100,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space. Passing through the gates, the majority of the activation was devoted to the brand-new season of American Horror Storie s on Hulu, which just kicked off its second season on July 21st.

Another area featured a motorcycle display from Mayans M.C., which recently completed its 4th season. From the new season of What We Do in the Shadows, guests got to step inside Nadja's Nightclub for a unique video experience.

At the very end of the tour was an outdoor theater where guests were among the first to see the upcoming animated comedy Little Demon.