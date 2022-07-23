Marvel Legends Loki, Beast and Scorpion Action Figures Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

The only thing more exciting than celebrity appearances and pop culture panels at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) is the shopping, or at least the reveals of merchandise coming soon! Hasbro has introduced three new products coming to their Marvel Legends line of collectibles.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s another exciting week for collectors, comic fans and Marvel nerds alike as Hasbro has revealed new action figures joining their Marvel Legends series.

The SDCC lineup includes: Tesseract Accessory and Loki Figure Uncanny X-Men Beast Scorpion

Pre-order will be available at Amazon and other major retailers and products are expected to arrive in Fall 2022.

Prices range from $24.99-$66.99. Check back soon for links to individual products.

Tesseract Electronic Role Play Accessory

This Marvel Legends Premium roleplay Tesseract is 1:1 full scale, inspired by the iconic Marvel item’s appearance in Marvel Studios’ Loki series on Disney+. The Tesseract includes a 6-inch-scale Loki action figure with premium deco and articulation — plus a series-inspired dagger accessory with flame attachment.

Tesseract Electronic Role Play Accessory

Available at most major retailers

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $66.99

Available: Fall 2022

Beast

Inspired by the comics, this Marvel’s Beast figure features the X-Men's classic blue-furred deco, right down to his peaked hair and pointed ears. This quality 6-inch scale figure is highly posable for display and play and comes with a host of science equipment accessories.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Beast

Includes figure and 5 accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $33.99

Available: for pre-order on 7/23 at 5PM ET at Amazon and Fan Channels

Scorpion

Inspired by the comics, this Marvel’s Scorpion figure features the Scorpion’s classic deco from his appearances throughout the comics. This quality 6-inch scale figure is highly posable for display and play – a great addition to any Marvel collection.

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Scorpion

Includes figure and 5 accessories

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available for pre-order on 7/23 at 5PM ET at Amazon and Fan Channels.