Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Set for July 2024 Theatrical Release

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a Thunderbolts film planned to hit theaters in 2024.
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts is slated to hit theaters on July 28, 2024.
- Not much information was shared on the film, but Marvel Comics has seen a group known as the Thunderbolts for a long time.
- The group consists of “reformed” villains who try to act as a team of heroes.
- The team has featured characters like Baron Zemo, Bullseye, Songbird, Venom, Norman Osborn and many others.
- Some of the MCU candidates for the team include Zemo, Ghost, Abomination, Yelena Belova and US Agent, just to name a few.
- Interestingly, based on a timeline shared during the panel, Thunderbolts will be the final piece of the MCU’s Phase 5.
