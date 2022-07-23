Marvel’s “Thunderbolts” Set for July 2024 Theatrical Release

Marvel Studios took to Hall H tonight at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to make a slate of exciting announcements, including a Thunderbolts film planned to hit theaters in 2024.

is slated to hit theaters on July 28, 2024. Not much information was shared on the film, but Marvel Comics has seen a group known as the Thunderbolts for a long time.

The group consists of “reformed” villains who try to act as a team of heroes.

The team has featured characters like Baron Zemo, Bullseye, Songbird, Venom, Norman Osborn and many others.

Some of the MCU candidates for the team include Zemo, Ghost, Abomination, Yelena Belova and US Agent, just to name a few.

Interestingly, based on a timeline shared during the panel, Thunderbolts will be the final piece of the MCU’s Phase 5.

