Students in Hong Kong and Shanghai Competed in Disney Imaginations Design Competition

Originally, Imaginations is a design competition that was created by Walt Disney Imagineering in the US to seek out the next generation of Disney theme park designers. It has now grown to include separate versions at both Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort.

The Imaginations Design competition has grown to include Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disney Resort.

Some of the past winners have gone to work for the resorts themselves, and a winner from Hong Kong's competition now works for Walt Disney Imagineering Asia.

Disney Imaginations Hong Kong 2022 Design Competition:

This year, over 300 college and university students in Hong Kong competed in the Disney Imaginations Hong Kong 2022 Design Competition.

These teams took on hypothetical challenges and used their creative thinking.

Nine teams moved forward to the next round and joined a virtual workshop with Luc Mayrand, VP and Portfolio Creative Executive of Walt Disney Imagineering shared his insights on current creative designers from the Walt Disney Imagineering Asia team, who are all past competition winners.

The winning project came from "Wowring Street," which consisted of students Kam Long Yin, Mak Ho Lam, Li Ka Man, and Yeung Chin Ho from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Team "Wowring Street" and the first runner-up team "Timaeus" walked away with the ultimate prize, a three-to-eight-week work experience with Walt Disney Imagineering Asia at Hong Kong Disneyland.

