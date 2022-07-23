“The Simpsons” to be Focus of Second Season of “Icons Unearthed”

After focusing on Star Wars with its first season, Icons Unearthed will zero in on the beloved animated series The Simpsons with season two, according to Variety.
- The six-part documentary will reveal previously unknown and surprising details about The Simpsons.
- The series will also feature interviews with writers, directors, actors and network executives, including:
- Bill Oakley
- Rich Moore
- Jon Vitti
- Mimi Pond
- Doug Benson
- Todd McFarlane
- Garth Ancier
- Phil Roman
- Jennifer Howell
- Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost executive produce the independent docuseries.
- Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.
What they’re saying:
- Brian Volk-Weiss: “We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our ‘Icons Unearthed’ documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, The Simpsons.”
About Icons Unearthed: Star Wars:
- In Icons Unearthed: Star Wars, Marcia Lucas, Oscar-winning film editor and ex-wife of George Lucas, sits down for her first-ever on-camera interview and provides unique insight into the rise of Lucasfilm — including her 14-year marriage to and eventual divorce from George Lucas — the editing of the original Star Wars trilogy, the origin of the idea that Darth Vader would be Luke’s father and if there were really originally plans for nine movies.
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars also includes exclusive interviews with:
- Anthony Daniels
- Billy Dee Williams
- Paul Hirsch
- Phil Tippett
- Rick Baker
- Ken Ralston
- John Dykstra
- Howard Kazanjian
- Julian Glover
- Ian McDiarmid
- Gus Lopez
- Tom Spina
- And many more
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is narrated by Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in Return of the Jedi.
- The Nacelle Company, which produced docuseries such as The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us and Down to Earth with Zac Efron, also produces Icons Unearthed.
- The new anthology documentary series will focus on some of the biggest movie and TV franchises in history.
- Directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, Icons Unearthed: Star Wars is culled from months of filming and interviewing filmmakers, actors and crew members across the world, from England to Tunisia, to source exclusive, previously unknown and surprising stories.
- The series premiered with the first installment on July 12th, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. ET on Vice TV.