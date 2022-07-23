“The Simpsons” to be Focus of Second Season of “Icons Unearthed”

After focusing on Star Wars with its first season, Icons Unearthed will zero in on the beloved animated series The Simpsons with season two, according to Variety.

The six-part documentary will reveal previously unknown and surprising details about The Simpsons .

. The series will also feature interviews with writers, directors, actors and network executives, including: Bill Oakley Rich Moore Jon Vitti Mimi Pond Doug Benson Todd McFarlane Garth Ancier Phil Roman Jennifer Howell

Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost executive produce the independent docuseries.

Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.

What they’re saying:

Brian Volk-Weiss: “We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our ‘Icons Unearthed’ documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, The Simpsons.”

