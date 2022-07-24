Announcements at the Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con

There were some huge announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 when it comes to different Marvel Comics. Here are some of the exciting new additions coming soon.

What's Happening:

Marvel’s famous panel Next Big Thing Panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con just concluded and, as always, it was filled to the brim with announcements, first looks, and teases about the future of the Marvel Universe! Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and an incredible lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man), Jonathan Hickman (X-Men), Ram V (Venom, Carnage), and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty) came together to reveal some of the hottest Marvel titles coming your way in the next few months. Here’s some of the panel’s biggest announcements!

Marvel Comics visionary Jason Aaron will unite his work on AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER, and AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC into one incredible epic in AVENGERS ASSEMBLE! Aaron will kick off the saga with superstar artist Bryan Hitch in November’s AVENGERS ASSEMBLE: ALPHA one-shot before crossing over between issues of AVENGERS and AVENGERS FOREVER!

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imagining. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who’ve ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

Here’s what Aaron said about tying together his many contributions to the Avengers mythos:

“Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider

“Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you.”

From the fantastical mind of creator Tradd Moore (Silver Surfer: Black) comes a Strange story like you’ve never seen in DOCTOR STRANGE: FALL SUNRISE! Launching in November, the four-issue limited series sees Doctor Strange awaken alone in a distant world not his own. Lost in purpose and surrounded by danger, the wandering sorcerer must explore this land of blades and mystery to unravel arcane secrets and escape the deadly horrors that lie in wait!

November will also see an oversized celebration for the Golden Avenger’s 650th issue in IRON MAN #25! It’s Iron Man Day in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony’s heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man? Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta. PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man’s quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what’s coming up next for the Armored Avenger!

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’s highly-anticipated new solo series will arrive in December! Written by Jordan Ifueko and drawn by Alba Glez, MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR #1 will begin a brand-new era for the breakout young hero as the smartest person in the Marvel Universe also takes her place as one of its greatest heroes!

Stay tuned for more exciting Marvel Comics news from San Diego Comic-Con! For more information, visit Marvel.com