New Creative Team Set To Take Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” In Bold New Direction This November

More Marvel news coming out of San Diego Comic-Con with the reveal of not only an upcoming MCU Fantastic Four film, but a new direction for the heroes in Marvel Comics that is set to start in November.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con gave fans a bit of a tease for an all new run of Fantastic Four, due to hit the shelves of comic stores everywhere in November.
- A new creative team is set to take on the story of the heroes, and take them in a bold new direction for the comic legends.
- Though the panel did reveal a piece of art, the new Fantastic Four launch was just a tease, and further details are expected to come as we get closer to the release in November.
- The panel also reveals more from Marvel Comics in November, which will also see an oversized celebration for the Golden Avenger’s 650th issue in IRON MAN #25! It’s Iron Man Day in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark — least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony’s heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man? Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta. PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man’s quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what’s coming up next for the Armored Avenger!
- Marvel Studios also released some Fantastic Four news, promising a new film that is slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, which will kick off Phase 6 of the MCU.