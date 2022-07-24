Meet and Greet for Merida Has Returned to Magic Kingdom

Back in June, Disney Parks Blog announced that soon you would be able to meet Merida in person. If you're planning on visiting Walt Disney World, you can now finally meet this character from Brave once again.

What's Happening:

If you're planning on being at Magic Kingdom

You can find her to the right of Cinderella Castle near Cheshire Cafe and across from Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe.

Meet and greet times start at 9 a.m. and go throughout the day until 4:45 p.m., but all times are subject to change.

Description on the Walt Disney World Website:

Be Brave, Lassies and Lads

Step inside a Scottish Highland setting and head to the homeland of adventurous heroine Merida for a playful meet 'n' greet.

Join Merida and her clan in an engaging "play and greet" experience.

Inside Fairytale Garden, you can practice archery, color your own "tapestry" of Merida as well as her faithful horse, Angus, and spend some time with Merida herself!

