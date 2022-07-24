San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Day Three Disney Company Highlights

If you are not at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Laughing Place is keeping you up to date with all the latest information. Check out a rundown with Benji and Rebekah of day three with Disney Company Highlights.

What’s Happening:

Let's take a look at Laughing Place’s coverage of the Disney Company content at SDCC 2022. We strive to bring you the SDCC fun from the worlds of Disney, Marvel Star Wars Hulu ESPN Disney+

Keep up with all the latest information from San Diego Comic-Con by clicking here

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 started on Thursday, July 21st and wraps up today, Sunday, July 24th.

It is an international comic book convention that has been held every year in San Diego, California since 1970.