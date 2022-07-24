“Wakanda Forever Prologue” Featuring Music From Trailer Now Available

Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter that you can pre-order new music titled Wakanda Forever Prologue, which will be released on July 25th .

What's Happening:

Marvel Entertainment shared on Twitter that new music titled Wakanda Forever Prologue is coming out on July 25th.

is coming out on July 25th. The three-track prologue soundtrack features Nigerian Artist Tems, covering Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry” with a sample of Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” mixed in that was played in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

Two other songs are also featured on the album, giving the complete prologue track listing: 1. No Woman, No Cry – Tems 2. A Body, A Coffin – Amaarae 3. Soy – Santa Fe Klan

At the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were given huge news regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the reveal that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released on November 11th, and attendees in Hall H got an exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the sequel.

will be released on November 11th, and attendees in Hall H got an exclusive look at the brand new trailer for the sequel. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livanalli.

Wakanda Forever Prologue – New Music Releases July 25 – Pre-Save/Pre-Add Now: https://t.co/L4Codl2jZB pic.twitter.com/LpdZZbSaUO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 24, 2022