Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Howl-O-Scream Attraction to Celebrate Christmas in July

It really is Christmas in July, with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealing a new holiday spin on a fan-favorite house at their Howl-O-Scream event.
What’s Happening:
- Christmas in July is off to a sinister start at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the announcement of a holiday-themed haunted house as part of the park’s annual Howl-O-Scream event. The Residence: Home for the Holidays, joins the previously announced lineup of haunted houses including The Forgotten, and Witch of the Woods, with additional reveals coming soon.
- Merriment turns murderous at this suburban family home. Christmas arrives earlier than ever this year at The Residence, and all-new horrors are eager to be unwrapped. Holidays are best when spent with loved ones, but there’s no guarantee you’ll survive this silent night.
- Pulse-pounding terrors soar to new heights with nighttime rides on Iron Gwazi, the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster. Iron Gwazi is one of seven thrill rides available at the parkwide haunt event.
- For a limited time, guests can save up to 70% on single-night tickets to Howl-O-Scream with tickets starting at $29.99 as part of the Sinister Sale.
- Howl-O-Scream runs select nights from September 9 through October 31. Tickets can be purchased online at the official website at BuschGardensTampa.com
- Howl-O-Scream is intended for a mature audience. This event contains intense adult content such as violence, gore, and blood. Howl-O-Scream 2022 is a separately-ticketed night event. No costumes are allowed.