Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Reveals Howl-O-Scream Attraction to Celebrate Christmas in July

It really is Christmas in July, with Busch Gardens Tampa Bay revealing a new holiday spin on a fan-favorite house at their Howl-O-Scream event.

What’s Happening:

Christmas in July is off to a sinister start at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with the announcement of a holiday-themed haunted house as part of the park’s annual Howl-O-Scream event. The Residence: Home for the Holidays, joins the previously announced lineup of haunted houses including The Forgotten, and Witch of the Woods, with additional reveals coming soon.

Merriment turns murderous at this suburban family home. Christmas arrives earlier than ever this year at The Residence, and all-new horrors are eager to be unwrapped. Holidays are best when spent with loved ones, but there’s no guarantee you’ll survive this silent night.