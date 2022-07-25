Gatorland Announces Return of Halloween Event For Fourth Year

Gatorland, a Central Florida staple, has revealed the return of their annual Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins Halloween event for its fourth year later in October.
What’s Happening:
- Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” will be holding its Fourth Annual Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween event weekends between Oct. 15 – 30 this year.
- Multiple themed haunt zones, interactive characters, animal meet-and-greets, and the popular Children’s Halloween Costume Parade with treat bags for all the kids who participate is included with park admission.
- The fun keeps coming with amusing shows, games, candy giveaways and much more! Guests are welcome to wear costumes (just nothing scary or gory please, since Bubba and Skunk Ape are easily scared).
- More details about this year’s event are set to be revealed at a later date.
- Last year’s event saw the return of Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts, and Goblins for its third year of family fun and fright done right, where guests got to search for Cryptids in “The Crocs and Cryptids Zone!” where they met Gatorland’s Skunk Ape while they searched for cryptozoological beasts! Frank & Steins Ooky Kooky Octoberfest featured live music from “Polkageist,” Gatorland’s own undead polka band as well as German Beer and food that was available for purchase! Last year also marked the return of “Swamp Ghost’s Monster Museum” where guests dared to enter Swamp Ghost’s lair and learn the origins of history’s most infamous monsters… and maybe came face to face with a ghoul or two!