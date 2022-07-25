New Disneyland Resort Hotel In Room Celebrations Are Now Available

Starting today, guests staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel can add-on an in-room celebration amenity to their travel package. These three add-ons are available in limited quantities on a daily basis.

If you are staying at a Disneyland Resort Hotel, you can add on a new in-room celebration amenity starting today.

These will be delivered to the guest' Disneyland Resort hotel rooms and have the option of personalized goodies at an additional cost.

If a guest purchases the additional personalization, a Disney Floral & Gifts cast member will reach out to finalize the details for embroidery.

They can choose to have their in-room amenities on the day of their arrival or any time during their stay except for the day of check out.

Available Add Ons:

Mickey's Magical Birthday Celebration is a premium offering that includes a Mickey-themed bin overflowing with goodies such as a birthday card, pin, Mickey Mouse plush, birthday ear hat to personalize, "It's My Birthday" glowing light-up lanyard, and a birthday balloon bouquet.

Minnie's Magical Birthday Celebration is a premium offering that includes a Minnie Mouse-themed bin overflowing with goodies such as a birthday card, pin, Minnie Mouse plush, birthday ear hat to personalize, "It's My Birthday" glowing light-up lanyard, and a birthday balloon bouquet.

A Pluto Welcome Amenity is a premium offering that includes a Mickey-themed tote bag filled with goodies such as a "welcome" banner to decorate your door, delicious Disney treats, Disney blanket to personalize, Pluto plush, and a Disney photo frame.