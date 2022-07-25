Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel Celebrates National Geographic’s SharkFest

Guests at Disneyland’s Paradise Pier Hotel can enjoy some fun SharkFest activities, celebrating the 10th year of the National Geographic programming.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks is making a splash with new limited-time photo opportunities at Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel at Disneyland Resort

If you are in California and a guest staying at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, you’ll have the opportunity to head over to Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel pool where you will have access to an incredible ground mural featuring the King of all Sharks, The Great White.

Backyard fun can also be found at the Disney Hotels and Resorts on both coasts all in the name of fun in the honor of SharkFest.

Back at home, you can dive into 30 hours of original SharkFest programming and over 60 hours of enhanced content featuring captivating science and stunning visuals of the iconic apex predator. SharkFest not only shines a light on the science of sharks, giving audiences a better understanding of the ocean’s most misunderstood predator, but also features their true beauty, power, and mystery.

National Geographic celebrates 10 years of SharkFest – and this summer they’re bringing the toothiest and truthiest shark content with the most immersive and massive programming experience to date. The only shark event that proves truth is stranger than fiction will take viewers up close and personal with one of nature’s most feared predators as it swims across more Disney platforms than ever before.