Florida's biggest Christian music festival, Rock the Universe, will be returning to the Universal Orlando Resort on January 27th through 29th, 2023. Not only do you get to enjoy some of the top Christian artists, but you can ride some of the most popular thrill rides at Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

Get ready to rock, ride and rejoice – Universal Orlando Resort’s Rock the Universe returns on January 27-29. Fans and youth groups alike may join together at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival, enjoying moving performances by some of Christian music’s top artists, powerful worship experiences and thrilling theme park attractions during an unforgettable weekend of faith, fun and fellowship at Universal Studios Florida.

This year’s rocking weekend kicks off Friday night across Universal’s two stages, Music Plaza Stage and Hollywood Stage, with six feature performances from top Christian artists. The festival continues Saturday night with an additional six performances. This year’s musical guests will be announced at a later date.

Beyond the main stage performances, Rock the Universe attendees may enjoy worship experiences throughout the weekend – including a Saturday ceremony with a special message and moving musical performance, a powerful Sunday morning worship service to wrap up the faith-filled weekend, plus a dedicated FanZone presented by Coca-Cola, featuring live performances from up-and-coming acts throughout the weekend.

Tickets and vacation packages will be on sale later this year. Additional details on Rock the Universe will be revealed soon. To learn more about the event, visit www.RocktheUniverse.com