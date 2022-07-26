Celebrate 30 Years of Magic With This New Merchandise at Disneyland Paris

Beginning on July 27th, there's a new way to celebrate 30 years of magic with these new mugs at Disneyland Paris.

The Danish brand Bodum is combining its know-how and sense of design to celebrate 30 years of magic with the creation and sale of 3 of these emblematic products in collaboration with Disneyland Paris: a glass mug, a piston coffee maker and a travel mug featuring Tinkerbell, Sleeping Beauty Castle and an ounce of glitter.

Glass mug: 15€

Travel mug: 30€

Coffee maker: 50€

