Celebrate 30 Years of Magic With This New Merchandise at Disneyland Paris

Beginning on July 27th, there's a new way to celebrate 30 years of magic with these new mugs at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
- The Danish brand Bodum is combining its know-how and sense of design to celebrate 30 years of magic with the creation and sale of 3 of these emblematic products in collaboration with Disneyland Paris: a glass mug, a piston coffee maker and a travel mug featuring Tinkerbell, Sleeping Beauty Castle and an ounce of glitter.
Price:
- Glass mug: 15€
- Travel mug: 30€
- Coffee maker: 50€
Available at the Following Disneyland Paris Stores:
- Lilly's Boutique at Disneyland Park
- Walt Disney Studios Store at Walt Disney Studios Park
- World of Disney at Disney Village