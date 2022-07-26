Photos: Chicken Guy! Expands Their Indoor Seating at Disney Springs

One of the casual dining options at Disney Springs, Chicken Guy!, has expanded its indoor seating area, allowing more comfortable accommodations at one of the more popular dining locations in Walt Disney World’s Shopping and Dining District.

Chicken Guy!, one of the more popular quick service dining locations at Disney Springs, has been expanded to include additional indoor seating, allowing guests to get out of the Florida heat and occasional downpours. The restaurant, founded by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, now takes over the location that was formerly the home of the Planet Hollywood gift shop, carrying the style of the eatery to the walls and expanded seating within.

At Chicken Guy!, guests can enjoy delicious and juicy tenders that are hand-pounded and breaded fresh each day that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces perfect for dipping, slathering or smothering.

Guests can order the tenders—fried or grilled—in sandwiches, straight up on skewers or in meal-sized salad bowls, and complement ’em with a tempting side like Guy Fieri’s fries, crowd-pleasing mac and cheese, fried pickles or slaw.

The casual dining location also offers desserts like the Triple Double Mint shake, made with soft-serve mint chocolate ice cream, cookies and cream crumbles, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup and fresh whipped cream and the Cinnamon Apple shake, made with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon-apple cereal and topped with whipped cream.