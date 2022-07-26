According to Variety, Eragon is in early development at Disney+. This would be a live-action TV series.

What's Happening:

It is said that a live-action TV series based on Eragon is in the early development process at Disney+.

is in the early development process at Disney+. This would be based on the Christopher Paolini young adult novel series, The Inheritance Cycle . Eragon is the first of the four books in the series.

. Eragon is the first of the four books in the series. It is said Paolini would be a co-writer while Bert Salke would be executive producer under Co-Lab 21 and with 20th Television producing.

The Inheritance Cycle tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon, which he names Saphira. Through that bond, he helps his mentor, Brom. Eragon then learns to be a dragon rider in an ancient order, thought to be wiped out by an evil king named Galbatorix. He wants to free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny.

tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon, which he names Saphira. Through that bond, he helps his mentor, Brom. Eragon then learns to be a dragon rider in an ancient order, thought to be wiped out by an evil king named Galbatorix. He wants to free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny. If this project moves forward, it would not be the first time that Eragon would be on a screen.

would be on a screen. This book was adapted into a film of the same name in 2006 with Ed Speleers as Eragon, Rachel Weisz as the voice of Saphira, Jeremy Irons as Brom, and John Malkovich as Galbatorix.

This film made approximately $250 million at the worldwide box office.

Fans began using the hashtag #EragonRemake in 2021 to try to get Disney to produce their version since many were disappointed in the film.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now



