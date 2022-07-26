According to Variety, Eragon is in early development at Disney+. This would be a live-action TV series.
What's Happening:
- It is said that a live-action TV series based on Eragon is in the early development process at Disney+.
- This would be based on the Christopher Paolini young adult novel series, The Inheritance Cycle. Eragon is the first of the four books in the series.
- It is said Paolini would be a co-writer while Bert Salke would be executive producer under Co-Lab 21 and with 20th Television producing.
- The Inheritance Cycle tells the story of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon, which he names Saphira. Through that bond, he helps his mentor, Brom. Eragon then learns to be a dragon rider in an ancient order, thought to be wiped out by an evil king named Galbatorix. He wants to free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny.
- If this project moves forward, it would not be the first time that Eragon would be on a screen.
- This book was adapted into a film of the same name in 2006 with Ed Speleers as Eragon, Rachel Weisz as the voice of Saphira, Jeremy Irons as Brom, and John Malkovich as Galbatorix.
- This film made approximately $250 million at the worldwide box office.
- Fans began using the hashtag #EragonRemake in 2021 to try to get Disney to produce their version since many were disappointed in the film.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now