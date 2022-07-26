Sun Belt and ESPN Announce Expanded Media Rights Deal

Sun Belt and ESPN have announced an expanded media rights deal.
What's Happening:
- For the second year, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill announced during the State of the Conference address at Sun Belt Football Media Days that they have expanded the media rights deal with ESPN.
- This new agreement that runs through the 2030-31 academic year will give Sun Belt additional financial support with resources, exposure, and other opportunities for Sun Belt football and basketball.
- The agreement expands upon their relationship announced last year, which resulted in more than 50 percent increase in the number of Sun Belt football games that appeared on ESPN’s linear offerings.
- 40% of these new opportunities are televised on a Saturday.
What They're Saying:
- “This new agreement is a recognition of the growth of the Sun Belt Conference and our commitment to excellence in all sports,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “On behalf of the entire Sun Belt, I want to thank Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions, and the college sports team at ESPN for their support of the Sun Belt Conference. I look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship.”
- “We are thrilled to enhance our relationship with the Sun Belt Conference,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN Vice President, Programming and Acquisitions. “This continued growth will not only increase our televised offerings but will add thousands of events to ESPN+, ensuring easy access for the conference’s dedicated fans to consume more sports and more games throughout each season.”