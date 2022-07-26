Sun Belt and ESPN Announce Expanded Media Rights Deal

Sun Belt and ESPN have announced an expanded media rights deal.

What's Happening:

For the second year, Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill announced during the State of the Conference address at Sun Belt Football Media Days that they have expanded the media rights deal with ESPN.

This new agreement that runs through the 2030-31 academic year will give Sun Belt additional financial support with resources, exposure, and other opportunities for Sun Belt football and basketball.

The agreement expands upon their relationship announced last year, which resulted in more than 50 percent increase in the number of Sun Belt football games that appeared on ESPN’s linear offerings.

40% of these new opportunities are televised on a Saturday.

What They're Saying: